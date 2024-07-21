Anand Mahindra does not have 'one guru', shares his perspective on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra posted and informed that he has no one guru. His post on X instead comes with an important message that how can one learn from everyone around them. He highlighted the importance of learning from everyone around us, suggesting that wisdom can be found in various people and experiences. Anand Mahindra shared a message on Guru Purnima. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

In his post, he wrote, "I do not have any one Guru. I believe we can learn from every single person around us. So, as I do every year, I offer my gratitude on Guru Purnima to ALL of you. For everything that I have learned from you." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra’s ‘bullish’ take on Microsoft’s global outage. Internet cries ‘yamdut’)

He also shared a picture alongside and wished everyone on the internet.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 31,000 views. The post also has over 1,200 likes. Many people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra reacts to vegetable seller’s emotional hug after son clears CA exam: ‘Made my day’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The greatness of a guru is beyond words. They are our guiding light. Happy Guru Purnima!"

Another X user, Narasimha R N, said, "That's a beautiful perspective! By expressing gratitude to everyone on Guru Purnima, you celebrate the interconnectedness of our experiences and the value of learning from each other. It's a wonderful way to acknowledge the contributions of others to your growth.

"A guru is always someone who leads and inspires a student to excel in their endeavours. Your parents, your teachers, your seniors at your workplaces, and more," commented X user Santosh.

A fourth posted, "There are many gurus at each stage of life."

Numerous others wished Anand Mahindra a happy Guru Purnima.