Anand Mahindra reacts to vegetable seller’s emotional hug after son clears CA exam: ‘Made my day’

A video of a vegetable vendor hugging her son after he told her that he had cleared the chartered accountant (CA) exam has been going crazy viral on social media. The video that has been making people emotional has now caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. He reposted the video and wrote something that resonated with many online. Anand Mahindra reacted to the news of a vegetable vendor's son passing the CA exam. (X/@anandmahindra)

“This just made my day,” wrote Anand Mahindra while reposting the video on the microblogging platform X.

The heartwarming video opens to show Thombare Mavashi’s roadside vegetable shop. As the video progresses, Yogesh approaches her and tells her that he has cracked the coveted exam. In a flash, his mother stands up and gives Yogesh a tight hug. Towards the end of the video, Mavashi can be seen breaking down in tears.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra posted:

Ravindra Chavan, the Public Works Minister in Maharashtra, shared the video on July 14 on X. Alongside, he shared information about Yogesh in Marathi.

When translated to English, it reads, “Proud of you, Yogesh. Yogesh became a Chartered Accountant (CA), the son of Thombare Mavashi, who sold vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East.”

He added, “With strength, determination and hard work, Yogesh has achieved this magnificent success in the face of tough conditions.”

“Yogesh, who cleared a tough exam like CA, can’t be appreciated enough. Happy as a Dombivlikar for Yogesh's success. Congratulations Yogesh! Best wishes for the next step!” he further wrote.