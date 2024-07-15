Vegetable seller cries tears of joy after son cracks CA exam. Watch wholesome video

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan took X to share a heartwarming story about a vegetable seller's son who cracked the chartered accountant (CA) exam. Chavan shared about the man named Yogesh's hard work and dedication towards his education. He also posted a video showcasing the joy his mother felt after learning that Yogesh had finally become a CA. Snapshot of the woman crying after hearing about her son's CA result.

Chavan, in his post, shared that Yogesh's mother, Thombare Mavashi, sells vegetables near Girnar Mithai Shop in Gandhinagar, Dombivli East. "With the strength of determination and hard work, Yogesh has achieved this magnificent success in the face of tough conditions. His aunt's tears of joy due to his success are worth millions. Yogesh, who cleared a tough exam like CA, can't be appreciated enough. Happy as a Dombivlikar for Yogesh's success," wrote Chavan in his post. (Also Read: Bihar Board: E-rickshaw driver’s daughter bags 3rd rank in commerce, aims to be an IAS officer)

He also shared a video of Yogesh surprising his mother with the news. The video shows Thombare Mavashi sitting at her roadside vegetable shop. As Yogesh comes to her, he informs her about the result. Mavashi immediately gets up and hugs Yogesh out of excitement. The video further shows Mavashi breaking down in tears.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "CA exam is the only exam where there is no reservation and students get success on the basis of pure merit and hard work. Be it poor or rich, backward class or upper caste, CA will be done only if there is merit. So all the best to Yogesh!"

Another X user, Darshana, said, "All I will say is India has so much young talent, what we do not have is opportunities. Good luck to Yogesh. May his tribe increase."

"Congratulations Yogesh. Proud moments for parents," commented a third.