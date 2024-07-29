 Oshi no Ko Chapter 157: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 29, 2024 07:23 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Oshi no Ko Chapter 157

Good news for Oshi no Ko fans! The popular Seinen manga is gearing up for another chapter set to arrive next month. With the one-week break ending shortly, the sci-fi drama will resume its regular release schedule. So, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Chapter 157:

Oshi no Ko's one-week break is coming to an end, with a new chapter releasing next month
Oshi no Ko's one-week break is coming to an end, with a new chapter releasing next month

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 release date and time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 is set to arrive on Thursday, August 8, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audiences on Wednesday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDayDate
PDT8:00 amWednesdayAugust 7
CDT10:00 amWednesdayAugust 7
EDT11:00 amWednesdayAugust 7
GMT3:00 pmWednesdayAugust 7
IST8:30 pmWednesdayAugust 7
ACST12:30 amThursdayAugust 8

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 157?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter online on official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, it is important to note that only the first three and the latest three chapters are free to read. If you wish to read the entire series, you must opt for a premium membership. You can access the Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 on both the platform's website and application.

ALSO READ: Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 157?

In the last issue, fans saw the controversial moment Mem-Cho revealed how she had previously lied about her age. With the focus mainly revolving around her and her livestream, Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 could shift the narrative towards the unfinished business of Aqua and Ruby's revenge on Hikaru Kamiki. Additionally, there is also the likelihood of the series finally showcasing Kana Arima's impending B-Komachi performance. As there are no concrete spoilers yet, fans must wait for at least one week before any change is plot is confirmed.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Oshi no Ko Chapter 157: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On