Oshi no Ko Chapter 157: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Good news for Oshi no Ko fans! The popular Seinen manga is gearing up for another chapter set to arrive next month. With the one-week break ending shortly, the sci-fi drama will resume its regular release schedule. So, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Chapter 157: Oshi no Ko's one-week break is coming to an end, with a new chapter releasing next month

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 release date and time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 is set to arrive on Thursday, August 8, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for the US audiences on Wednesday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Day Date PDT 8:00 am Wednesday August 7 CDT 10:00 am Wednesday August 7 EDT 11:00 am Wednesday August 7 GMT 3:00 pm Wednesday August 7 IST 8:30 pm Wednesday August 7 ACST 12:30 am Thursday August 8

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 157?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter online on official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, it is important to note that only the first three and the latest three chapters are free to read. If you wish to read the entire series, you must opt for a premium membership. You can access the Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 on both the platform's website and application.

ALSO READ: Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 157?

In the last issue, fans saw the controversial moment Mem-Cho revealed how she had previously lied about her age. With the focus mainly revolving around her and her livestream, Oshi no Ko Chapter 157 could shift the narrative towards the unfinished business of Aqua and Ruby's revenge on Hikaru Kamiki. Additionally, there is also the likelihood of the series finally showcasing Kana Arima's impending B-Komachi performance. As there are no concrete spoilers yet, fans must wait for at least one week before any change is plot is confirmed.