Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
Read to know about the release date, time and more about Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5.
The popular anime series, Oshi no Ko, was revived for a sequel and a few weeks in it has become a fan favourite. The series is all set to release its new episode of the second season. To recap the previous episode Abiko Samejima permitted Goa to work on the script along with her supervision which resulted in a powerful script which will work well better with emotional acting brilliance by the actor. Aqua dove deep into Emotional Acting which brought some of his traumatic past experiences to the surface.
Also Read: Blue Lock Chapter 271: Spoilers, exact release date, time and more
When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 be released?
The new episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 pm JST. The anime will be available on TOKYO MX first followed by the episode’s premiere on local television networks such as BS11, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto. International fans can look for the latest episodes on HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time among others. Fans of the anime in Asia can watch the anime on Ani-on-Asia, as reported by Sportskeeda.
Time Zones
Release Time
Release Day
Release Date
Pacific Daylight Time
7 am
Wednesday
July 31
Eastern Daylight Time
10 am
Wednesday
July 31
British Summer Time
3 pm
Wednesday
July 31
Central European Summer Time
4 pm
Wednesday
July 31
Indian Standard Time
7:30 pm
Wednesday
July 31
Philippine Standard Time
10 pm
Wednesday
July 31
Japanese Standard Time
11 pm
Wednesday
July 31
Australia Central Standard Time
11:30 pm
Wednesday
July 31
The time of the release of episode 5 will vary due to the time difference between different regions. However, fans can plan according to the following schedule to catch the latest episode on time.
Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1122: Exact release date, time and more
What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5?
The latest episode’s prime focus will likely be on Aqua and Akane as they practice hard to improve their acting skills to outdo Taiki Himekawa and Jana Arima. Aqua and Akane might attend practice sessions together as both have the same goal. The narrative could also focus on Ruby Hoahimo as she tries to dig out what happened to her brother and while Aqua is being careful not to divulge he accidentally drops hits during his practice sessions.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.