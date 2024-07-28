Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The popular anime series, Oshi no Ko, was revived for a sequel and a few weeks in it has become a fan favourite. The series is all set to release its new episode of the second season. To recap the previous episode Abiko Samejima permitted Goa to work on the script along with her supervision which resulted in a powerful script which will work well better with emotional acting brilliance by the actor. Aqua dove deep into Emotional Acting which brought some of his traumatic past experiences to the surface. Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 31.(@oshinoko_global/X)

When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 be released?

The new episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 pm JST. The anime will be available on TOKYO MX first followed by the episode’s premiere on local television networks such as BS11, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto. International fans can look for the latest episodes on HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time among others. Fans of the anime in Asia can watch the anime on Ani-on-Asia, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Wednesday July 31 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Wednesday July 31 British Summer Time 3 pm Wednesday July 31 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday July 31 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Wednesday July 31 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Wednesday July 31 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday July 31 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday July 31

The time of the release of episode 5 will vary due to the time difference between different regions. However, fans can plan according to the following schedule to catch the latest episode on time.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5?

The latest episode’s prime focus will likely be on Aqua and Akane as they practice hard to improve their acting skills to outdo Taiki Himekawa and Jana Arima. Aqua and Akane might attend practice sessions together as both have the same goal. The narrative could also focus on Ruby Hoahimo as she tries to dig out what happened to her brother and while Aqua is being careful not to divulge he accidentally drops hits during his practice sessions.