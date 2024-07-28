 Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jul 28, 2024 08:53 AM IST

Read to know about the release date, time and more about Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5.

The popular anime series, Oshi no Ko, was revived for a sequel and a few weeks in it has become a fan favourite. The series is all set to release its new episode of the second season. To recap the previous episode Abiko Samejima permitted Goa to work on the script along with her supervision which resulted in a powerful script which will work well better with emotional acting brilliance by the actor. Aqua dove deep into Emotional Acting which brought some of his traumatic past experiences to the surface.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 31.(@oshinoko_global/X)
Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, July 31.(@oshinoko_global/X)

When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5 be released?

The new episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 pm JST. The anime will be available on TOKYO MX first followed by the episode’s premiere on local television networks such as BS11, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto. International fans can look for the latest episodes on HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time among others. Fans of the anime in Asia can watch the anime on Ani-on-Asia, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zones

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

7 am

Wednesday

July 31

Eastern Daylight Time

10 am

Wednesday

July 31

British Summer Time

3 pm

Wednesday

July 31

Central European Summer Time

4 pm

Wednesday

July 31

Indian Standard Time

7:30 pm

Wednesday

July 31

Philippine Standard Time

10 pm

Wednesday

July 31

Japanese Standard Time

11 pm

Wednesday

July 31

Australia Central Standard Time

11:30 pm

Wednesday

July 31

The time of the release of episode 5 will vary due to the time difference between different regions. However, fans can plan according to the following schedule to catch the latest episode on time.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 5?

The latest episode’s prime focus will likely be on Aqua and Akane as they practice hard to improve their acting skills to outdo Taiki Himekawa and Jana Arima. Aqua and Akane might attend practice sessions together as both have the same goal. The narrative could also focus on Ruby Hoahimo as she tries to dig out what happened to her brother and while Aqua is being careful not to divulge he accidentally drops hits during his practice sessions.

