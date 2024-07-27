Blue Lock Chapter 271: Spoilers, exact release date, time and more

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 271} New chapters Blue Lock are released weekly.(@BIueLockSc/X)

The popular manga series, Blue Lock, will release its upcoming chapter as per the decided schedule as it did not announce any delay or break. Blue Lock Chapter 271 is the last chapter of the manga scheduled to be released for the month of July. The previous chapter of the manga saw Rin Itoshi charge an attack on the flow state which led Isagi to copy Sae Itoshi and stop the Rin alone. Rin also unlocked the memory of his brother’s words to him.

When will Blue Lock Chapter 271 be released?

The Blue Lock chapters are released weekly and since no break has been officially announced by the manga, the next chapter will be released on July 31, 2024, at midnight, JST. The international fans can enjoy the release of Chapter 271 on July 30. The time of release will differ because of the differences in the regions. Fans can look at the following schedule to catch the release of the next chapter in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday July 30 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday July 30 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday July 30 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday July 30 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 30 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday July 30 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday July 31 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 31

Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga website and mobile app, however, this option is only available in the USA. Fans in the US will also have to purchase points to read the latest chapter but 53 chapters of Blue Lock are available for free.

Blue Lock Chapter 271: Major spoilers

In the previous chapter, Rin Itoshi unlocked a cherished memory with his brother Sae Itoshi. As the next chapter is titled, Life is Beautiful, Rin may unlock a few more memories about his brother. However, it is to be seen if these flashbacks will fuel him or distract him further from the match. Due to the flashback, Rin lost control of the ball in the previous chapter and Yoichi Isagi pushed him and gained control of it. He may plan his counterattack in the next chapter but might not be able to get through Paris X Gen’s defence.

Charles Chevalier is back in the game and he could probably steal the free ball while Rin and Isagi keep each other engaged. The manga has also hinted at Chevalier evolving to a new level and Master Strikers Julian Loki and Noel Noa are yet to enter the game.

With both the teams trying their best, it will be interesting to see the ball will fall in which team’s court.