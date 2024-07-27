One Piece Chapter 1122: Exact release date, time and more

The longest-running manga, One Piece, announced the release of its next chapter. One Piece Chapter 1122 will witness a delay in its upcoming issue, however, the fans will hardly miss the manga as the last released chapter provided a satisfactory end to the ongoing arc. The chapter also set the stage for the final phase of the manga. One Piece Chapter 1122 will be released in August.(@onepiecepanel/X)

Also Read: Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch and more

When will One Piece Chapter 1122 be released?

The last released chapter in the One Piece series is the last chapter to be released in the month of July. Chapter 1122 will be released on Monday, July 5 at midnight in Japanese Standard Time. The new chapter will be available at different times due to the differences in regions. However, fans can take the help of the following schedule to catch the next chapter just in time, as reported by Screen Rant.

Also Read: Naruto is set to collab with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' comic: Release date, cover art & more

Timezone Time Date

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 8 am August 4

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 11 am August 4

British Summer Time (BST) 4 pm August 4

Central European Summer 5 pm August 4

Time (CEST)

Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 pm August 4

Australia Central Standard 12:30 am August 4

The latest chapter will be available to read on platforms such as Viz Media and Manga Plus along with access to the last three chapters. The new chapters are also available at the Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app based on a subscription model.

Also Read: Netflix Anime to look out for in August: One Piece, Pokemon Horizons, Kimi ni Todoke and more

What will happen in One Piece Chapter 1122?

Atlas’ sacrifice will play a crucial role in Straw Hats’ escape as they head to a new destination. The Iron Giant mentioned to Luffy that he possesses protection for himself and his team which will be possibly revealed in the new chapter. It was also evident that the latest issue will focus on Luffy and Bonney having a significant impact on the arc as they push Saint Jaygarcia Saturn away. This pivotal moment may lead to Iron Giant’s functionality coming to an end due to him protecting Luffy and the others. A flashback can also be predicted in the next chapter which will explain why Iron Giant has a soft corner for Joyboy.