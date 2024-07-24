Naruto is set to collab with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' comic: Release date, cover art & more

Exciting news for Naruto fans as the manga is collaborating with the popular American comic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and it now has a release date. The media houses of both IDW Publishing and Viz Media are set to launch a crossover comic in November this year. The crossover comic will have four issues with the first one releasing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' first edition will be released on November 13, 2024.(@NarutoVibe/X)

Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic release

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a popular comic created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird which were later adapted into a movie franchise and expanded into toys, video games and animated shows. And now it is set to collaborate with the biggest manga sensation in the world, Naruto.

The crossover comic will release in total of four issues and its script is written by Caleb Goellner who was also the writer of Sonic the Hedgehog. Hendry Prasetya is the cartoonist who has already completed the cover of the first edition of the crossover comic along with Jorges Jimenez. His previous work includes the Mighty Morphin Power Ranger. Caleb expressed excitement about working on the crossover comic and believed it to be an honour to work on the biggest manga in the world right now.

In addition to the staff list, IDW Publishing and Viz Media also unveiled cover artwork and concept designs for Raphael, Michelangelo, Splinter and April O’Neil.

What to expect from the crossover comic?

The epic crossover comic has certainly set a high standard of expectations for fans. The comic will see the teenage reporter from the American comic schedule a meeting with the Fifth Hokage from the Hidden Leaf Village which piqued Team 7’s interest. However, the Shinobi are not the only ones interested in the meeting as the Foot Clan from Tennant Ninja Mutant Turtles which is an antagonist group in the comic have their ulterior motives about April’s visit to the Kanoha.

The notion that the teenager knows something about the mutation research conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman will lead April right into the centre of danger. Now Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might join hands with Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi to rescue her.