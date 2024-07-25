Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The Tower of God Season 2 is one of the popular anime hits of the season within a few weeks of its release. The sequel has piqued the interest of the audience as the twentieth floor of the Tower tests the bonds among the participants. Episode 4 will continue the Trustworty Room Test where the participants weigh their options as they move ahead while Joe Viole Grace continues to be the lone wolf. However, things heat up between Love and Viole as they learn more about each other. New episodes of Tower of God Season 2 is released every Sunday.(@anime_ToG/X)

When will Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 release?

Episode 4 will be available to viewers in Japan first on Sunday, July 28 at 11 pm JST. New English-subbed episodes of Tower of God Season 2 are released every Sunday on the official website Crunchyroll. The English-dubbed episodes of Tower of God will also be available to the viewers about two weeks after the release of sub-episodes. The first dubbed episode of the season premiered on Crunchyroll on July 21, 2024. The dubbed episodes can be expected to release on Crunchyroll at 1 pm PDT every Sunday.

The episode will be released at different times due to differences in the regions across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the new episode in time.

Timezone

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 7 am July 28

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 10 am July 28

British Summer Time (BST) 3 pm July 28

Central European Summer 5 pm July 28

Time (CEST)

Indian Standard Time (IST) 7:30 pm July 28

Australia Central Standard 11:30 am July 28

Time

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 episode 4?

The anime is based on the South Korean webtoon of the same name and episode 4 is set to adopt the plot from chapter #16 onwards. The episode will feature Wangnan uniting Miseng and Akraptor so that they can acquire more room while Prince will realise there is something not right with Lurker and even Robdevil as he will cooperate with the Regulars. Things will get violent between Love and Viole as Viole proves to be equal at par with Love who is a Ranker and Proctor. The viewers will also learn of Love’s emotional stake in defeating a known FUG player during this test.