Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 13: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's sci-fi rakes in 528.16crore in India

Box office hit

The film, which released in theatres on June 27, has been working really well at the big screen, including weekdays as well. As per the portal, the Kalki 2898 AD earned around ₹7.71 Cr India (nett) on its 13th day for all languages. The current numbers add to the success story of the film, taking the total to over ₹528 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. The week one stood at ₹414.85 crore. As compared to the second weekend numbers, the business dipped a little. It earned ₹44.35 crore on day 11 (second Sunday). The film registered business of ₹10.4 crore on day 12 (second Monday).

Nag Ashwin on film’s success

Nag Ashwin is relieved with the response to the biggest film of his career, Kalki 2898 AD. It has raked in more than ₹500 crore in the first week at the box office. Reacting to the response, he said, “A movie like this is beyond us. The ambition was bigger in the sense, there was a larger thing at stake than just us. Many makers were waiting for the result of this sci-fi film. If it didn’t work, it would have closed doors for more years.”

As there are rumours that Mahesh Babu plays Lord Krishna in the film, ask him who does and he says, “This is how Krishna will be in the film. One of the first things I was very sure was we should have him in the silhouette, there should not be any form. Once you do that, you humanise him in a way. We didn’t want to humanise him.”

About the film

Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore. The mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana among others.