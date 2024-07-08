Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 11: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan film crosses 900 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 11: Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is doing well worldwide. The film, released on June 27, has raked in more than ₹900 crore worldwide in all languages, according to the film’s producers. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin answers 5 burning questions about Kalki 2898 AD and its sequel) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office day 11: Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD box office

The producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, released a poster on the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the film has crossed the ₹900 crore mark worldwide. “Raging towards the magical milestone…” they wrote on X, sharing a poster of Prabhas from a key scene in the film.

They also released a press note claiming the film made more than ₹900 crore in 11 days, inching closer to the ₹1000 crore mark. According to a film's representative, Kalki 2898 AD made ₹945 crore. The film crossed the ₹500 crore mark in India.

Two Hollywood films inspired Kalki 2898 AD

In an interview with Zoom, director Nag claimed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars were his inspiration for Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “We grew up watching Marvel films. I would say Guardians of the Galaxy was more of an influence than Iron Man. Definitely, Star Wars is a huge influence. I love Star Wars, so that is subconsciously a part of my aesthetic.”

As for Kamal’s character, Supreme Yaskin, the inspiration was Tibetan monks and Dorian Grey instead of Voldemort from Harry Potter, like most people thought. The director also admitted to have named characters after Luke Skywalker and Sirius Black from Star Wars and Harry Potter respectively.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD tells the story of a bounty hunter, Bhairava (Prabhas), who wants to earn enough units to live in the Complex, a refuge for the elite. He crosses paths with a pregnant lab subject, SU-M80 (Deepika), and Ashwatthama (Amitabh). Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) is the leader of the Complex.