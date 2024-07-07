Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj predicts Prabhas' character ‘will die’ in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1988), has spoken about Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Speaking with News18, Nitish praised the director for making "clever use of Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Kalki." He added that Hindi film producers "must learn from the South." (Also Read | Sorry Mahesh Babu fans, Nag Ashwin isn't casting him or anyone as Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD franchise) Nitish Bharadwaj spoke about Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD and Nag Ashwin.

Nitish says Hindi film producers ‘must learn from South’

Nitish said, “(Nag Ashwin has) made clever use of Mahabharat characters and the futuristic birth of Mahavishnu’s last avatar Kalki. Hindi film producers must learn from the South as they are so deeply rooted in our scriptures and epics that even their inspirational versions seem correct. No doubt, Kalki seems to have definite visual inspiration from Mad Max movies. Yet, it seemed different because, eventually, the sets and production design were less important to me than the foreground story. Ashwin merged the 2 extremely well.”

Nitish's prediction for Kalki 2898 AD sequel

He also shared his prediction of the plot of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. He said, “Prabhas, aka Karna, will die in the ambition of being accepted by the villain despite Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and Krishna showing him the path to redemption.” He teased that in the sequel, Nag Ashwin doesn't need to "hide Krishna’s face; I am available."

What Nag said about Krishna

Recently speaking with Pinkvilla, Nag cleared the air on the casting of Krishna. “The idea was to always keep him a silhouette and formless, without an identity. Otherwise, it just becomes a person or an actor. The idea was always to keep him dark-skinned and silhouetted, just like a mysterious figure. I think that'll (casting) go against the point,” he had said.

About Mahabharat

Mahabharat was produced by BR Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra. A serial based on the epic Mahabharat, it had 94 episodes and was first broadcast on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990. The show also starred Girija Shankar, Goofy Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Pankaj Dheer, Mukesh Khanna, and Roopa Ganguly, among others.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's ambitious 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of ₹600 crore. The mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana among others.