Sorry Mahesh Babu fans, Nag Ashwin isn't casting him or anyone as Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD franchise

What Nag said

“The idea was to always keep him a silhouette and formless, without an identity. Otherwise it just becomes a person or an actor. The idea was always to keep him dark-skinned and silhouetted, just like a mysterious figure. I think that'll (casting) go against the point,” said Nag.

Fans began speculating who's playing Krishna after they witnessed a bunch of cameos peppered through Kalki 2898 AD. These include Mrunal Thakur, as a sacrificial mother, SS Rajamouli as a bounty hunter, Ram Gopal Varma as a dealer, Vijay Deverakonda as Arjuna, and Dulquer Salmaan as Captain. On whether Vijay and Dulquer would return for any future instalment, Nag said, “They're pretty much limited to what roles they have. Obviously, it's possible to expand it into something else, especially for Dulquer. But as of now, it's what it is.”

Nag said he's read all the conspiracy theories around the film and would pick up plot points from there if it helps the narrative. He added that while the script for the sequel has been locked, and they've shot for 25-30 days, he and his team will start the production and planning from scratch now, before getting the actors back on set.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Shobhana, Anna Ben, and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The sequel is expected to feature a showdown pitting Prabhas' character Bhairava and Amitabh's character Ashwatthama against Kamal Haasan's chief antagonist, Supreme Yaskin. Kalki 2898 AD has earned ₹414.25 crore in India and over ₹700 crore worldwide.