Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin teases key details about these characters in Part 2, says team has already shot for 25-30 days

Director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is on an unstoppable run at the box office. For fans who were left spellbound by the conclusion of the film, there is an exciting new update! Now, the director has shared his plans about what fans can expect from the sequel of the film in an interview with Variety. Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan and Disha Patani. (Also read: After Kalki 2898 AD, Reddit debates if Brahmastra makers didn't give Amitabh Bachchan the role and 'respect' he deserved) Nag Ashwin has talked about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

What Nag said

In the interview, Nag teased new details about forming Part 2 and said, "We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start. Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

He also talked about building the world of Kalki 2898 AD and said, "To be honest, for all of us, we didn’t really know what we were trying to achieve when we started off. Only when we got into it and started trying to be very authentic in design and achieve these kinds of action sequences did we realize the scale and complexity of this world. We really started out with the idea that we should try to do everything in India. But finally, we ended up using two or three foreign companies as well.”

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology. Vyjayanthi Movies, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD announced on Wednesday that the film has made more than ₹700 crore in all languages worldwide.