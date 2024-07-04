Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 8: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's dystopian film makes 414.25 cr in its first week

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 8: Nag Ashwin’s dystopian epic - Kalki 2898 AD - starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan witnessed a 2% dip in collections on Thursday. The film collected ₹414.25 crore in India in its first week, according to sacnilk.com, crossing the ₹700 crore worldwide within a week. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi film makes ₹ 392.9 crore in India) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 8: Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹95.3 crore on its opening day on June 27. It saw a dip in collections on Friday, earning ₹59.3 crore, before business picked up on Saturday, raking in ₹66.2 crore. On Sunday, business picked up further, earning the makers ₹88.2 crore. Business dipped during the week, with Monday bringing in ₹34.15 crore, ₹27.05 crore on Tuesday and on Wednesday the film made ₹22.7 crore. On Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD made ₹21.8 crore, taking the total to ₹414.25 crore.

Nag Ashwin teases key details of sequel

Talking to Variety, Nag opened up about the film’s sequel. He said, “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start. Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SU-M80, while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, the leader of the Complex.