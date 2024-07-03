Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi film makes 392.9 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 7: Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan made ₹392.9 crore at the box office in its 7-day run, according to sacnilk.com. The film earned ₹700 crore worldwide, shared the makers in a new post. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film mints ₹371 crore) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 7: Prabhas in a key scene from the sci-fi film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

Kalki 2898 AD made good business on its opening day, earning ₹95.3 crore on Thursday. It saw a dip in collections on Friday, earning ₹59.3 crore, before business picked up on Saturday, raking in ₹66.2 crore. On Sunday, business picked up further, earning the makers ₹88.2 crore, dipping on Monday again with ₹34.15 crore. On Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹27.05 crore and on Wednesday the film made ₹22.7 crore, taking the total to ₹392.9 crore.

Nag Ashwin, Disha Patani about Prabhas

Nag took to X and Instagram to share an unseen picture of Prabhas from behind-the-scenes, writing, “This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K____.”

Disha also shared a picture of Prabhas and Nag taken on a flight on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you @nag_ashwin for creating this crazy sci fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science, you’re truly a creative genius, sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight on being on your set. Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co star ever and taking care of everyone.”

A screengrab of Disha Patani's Instagram stories.

She added, “Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast. Hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle. And lastly thanks to my team D who worked so hard to bring Roxie to life. I’m grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey, let’s goo #Kalki2898AD.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD released in 2D and 3D in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava (Prabhas) who crosses paths with Ashwatthama (Amitabh) and a test subject called SU-M80 (Deepika) in a bid to make enough units to live in the Complex, run by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal).