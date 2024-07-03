Disha Patani addresses her new 'PD' tattoo as it spark Prabhas dating rumours

Ever since her breakup with Tiger Shroff, there has been a lot of curiosity around Disha Patani's dating life. A fresh round of speculations started after she was clicked recently with an intriguing tattoo on her arm. (Also Read – Ta Takkara Complex Song from Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani live out their dreams) Disha Patani's "PD" tattoo sparks dating rumours with Prabhas

What's Disha's tattoo about?

Disha was recently clicked by the paparazzi. She wore a blue tank top with a butterfly design on it, paired with white pants, and accessorised with a white handbag and dark sunglasses. But it was a certain tattoo on her left arm that got all the attention. It simply read, “PD,” leaving many to wonder about what those initials expand to.

Several Instagram users took to the comment section to shoot their guesses. Some even claimed it's the initials of Disha and her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas, suggesting that they may be dating. “Prabhas (red heart emoji) disha,” wrote a user. Many others simply commented “Prabhas.”

Disha on her tattoo

Hours after the speculations, Disha finally took to her Instagram handle to open up on the new tattoo. She shared the same picture on her feed and wrote in the caption, “Amused to see so much curiosity around my tattoo! discover what the joy is all about! #cloudnine.” Disha's cryptic statement has only further fuelled the speculations around her tattoo and what it means.

Disha was recently seen going out with Aleksander Alex Ilic. Many speculated that the big tattoo on his arm and bicep resembled Disha. However, they haven't been spotted together again recently. They've neither confirmed or denied their relationship. Before Aleksander, Disha had a long relationship with her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff.

They were recently seen playing volleyball together at Akshay Kumar's residence. Interestingly, Akshay recently shared screen space with Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar's action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay is currently filming the adventure comedy Welcome Back, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise, with Disha and several others.

Besides Welcome Back, Disha will also be seen in Kanguva.