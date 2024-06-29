Ta Takkara Complex Song from Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani live out their dreams

Ta Takkara (Complex Song) from Kalki 2898 AD: A new song's video from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released on Saturday, two days after the film’s June 27 release in theatres. Titled Ta Takkara (Complex Song), the number provides an intriguing insight into some of the elements of the film. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD 'wows' Rajinikanth; Nag Ashwin speechless as actor lauds him for 'taking Indian cinema to different level') Ta Takkara (Complex Song) from Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani and Prabhas in stills from the song.

Ta Takkara (Complex Song) from Kalki 2898 AD

Ta Takkara (Complex Song) from Kalki 2898 AD has music composed by Santosh Narayanan, lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry and vocals by Sanjith Hegde, Dhee and Santosh. The 4-minute-43-seconds-long song Disha Patani’s Roxie arguing with Prabhas’ Bhairava in the elevator at the Complex.

The two soon reach a floor that leaves them shocked. It has everything their world in Kashi doesn’t - greenery, beaches, horses, blooming flowers, trees and fruits that taste odd to them. They keep trying to escape drones so they don’t get caught while living out their dream of being in the Complex, even if temporarily.

They soon escape to a party in a pod, dressed in some Complex-style clothing instead of their worker uniforms. They go into a massive mansion where a party is taking place. Director Anudeep KV and actor Faria Abdullah also make cameos in the song. Bhairava and Roxie have a ball till they go too far and get caught.

Kalki 2898 AD has very few songs, the makers have already released Bhairava Anthem and Theme of Kalki.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future where the last city standing is Kashi. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava, while Deepika plays a test subject called Sumathi, who was experimented on at the Complex. Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin while Amitabh plays Ashwatthama. The film has made ₹191.5 crore gross worldwide in all languages on its opening day.