Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bhairava Anthem: Prabhas flexes his biceps, Diljit Dosanjh screams ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Jun 17, 2024 06:04 PM IST

The music video of Bhairava Anthem from Nag Ashwin's upcoming Telugu sci-fi entertainer Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Monday.

The music video of Bhairava Anthem from Nag Ashwin's upcoming Telugu sci-fi entertainer Kalki 2898 AD is out. It features an interesting crossover: Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shakes a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. (Also Read – Bhairava Anthem: Diljit Dosanjh's number for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is an eclectic mix of Punjabi and Telugu)

Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas feature together in Bhairava Anthem

What's in the video?

The music video takes place on a rustic set filled with futuristic vehicles and gadgets. We see shots of Prabhas, in the look of his Kalki 2898 AD character Bhairava, beating up some goons. At one point in the video, he also flexes his biceps while blocking an attacker's weapon. Diljit Dosanjh then enters, announcing his arrival with the line “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” which he made famous at his debut Coachella performance last year.

Diljit, wearing a grey t-shirt, black jeans, red-and-grey jacket, and a maroon turban, croons the song in his signature Punjabi pop fashion. At one point, Prabhas and Diljit meet, shake hands, and then dance together wearing turbans. We also see Diljit pull off a few bhangra steps, and shots of Prabhas driving Buji, the futuristic car and close companion of Bhairava in the film. At the end of the music video, Diljit twirls his moustache and leaves us excited for the film's release on June 27.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The trailer showed that the director loosely reimagined Mahabharata from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film.

Meanwhile, Diljit has been on a roll since the release of Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the infamous Punjabi folk singer. Diljit is also all set to appear on The Jimmy Fallon Show on Tuesday. He recently played a part in Kareena Kapoor-starrer Crew and will be next seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

