Kalki 2898 AD cameos: Mrunal Thakur, Faria Abdullah, Ram Gopal Varma share their experience

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27. The film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles saw numerous cameos by some directors and actors. Some of them even shared their experience working in the film. (Also Read: Ace directors to young superstars: Internet reviews all Kalki 2898 cameos) Mrunal Thakur, Faria Abdullah, Ram Gopal Varma play cameos in Kalki 2898 AD.

Mrunal, Faria, RGV share their experiences

Mrunal Thakur, who previously worked in Vyjayanthi Movies in her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam, played a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. She shared her experience in a press release, “When I was approached for Kalki, I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in Sita Ramam made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of.”

Faria Abdullah shared a selfie with Prabhas, apart from some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram, writing, “@nag_ashwin WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!!! What is thissss!? Just watched #kalki2898 and I immediately want to go back in and watch it again! What a feeling it is, to be a small part of such a huge movement. I’m so glad this is beyond everyone’s expectations AND MORE. Always a pleasure working with @vyjayanthimovies and team. Kudos.”

Ram Gopal Varma thanked Nag for giving him his ‘acting debut’ in the film on X (formerly Twitter), “Hey @nagashwin7 KUDOS to ur AMBITION and IMAGINATION..@srbachchan is a 100 times more dynamic than ever and #prabhas is in a never before seen avatar and AHEM also THANKS for giving me my acting DEBUT #Kalki2898.”

SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda react

While SS Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda didn’t address their cameos in the film, they still congratulated the director and the whole team for the success of Kalki 2898 AD.

Vijay claimed that the film will be ‘remembered for a long time’, writing on X, “Nagiiiii. Prabhas annaa. @VyjayanthiFilms. I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power. Celebrating for you and God bless you. Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you. #Kalki2898AD will be remembered long after we are all gone @nagashwin7.”

Rajamouli said he loved the world building, “Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings. Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film with mythological elements. The film revolves around Bhairava (Prabhas) and his AI droid Bujji (Keerthy Suresh), who bounty hunt to make enough units to live in the Complex. Ashwatthama (Amitabh) vows to protect a pregnant SU-M80 (Deepika) from harm after she escapes from the Supreme Yaskin’s (Kamal) facility. Kalki 2898 AD is the story of how all their lives reconvene.