Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli can't stop gushing about Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD trailer

Director Nag Ashwin released a new trailer for his upcoming sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, ahead of its release on June 27. The film, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, is much-awaited. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Vijay Deverakonda had nothing but good things to say about the trailer. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Decoding 5 clues about Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's roles) Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda on Kalki 2898 AD trailer

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the trailer’s link, stating just how pumped he is to watch the film. He wrote, “Power packed trailer it is…It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika’s characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir’s look and how he amazes as always. Nagi… can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th! #KALKI2898AD.”

Vijay also couldn’t contain his excitement, as he wrote, “This is Epiccccc. Next level. My mind is blown. #Kalki2898AD In Cinemas 27th June!”

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also all praise when he shared the trailer on his X, writing, “Superb trailer (clapping hand emojis). Saw it three times. This is definitely a very new world and a very new experience. FDFS (first day first show) pakka (for sure).”

Kalki 2898 AD release trailer

The new trailer confirms what many have already guessed: that Deepika’s character, Sumati, is carrying Kalki. “God resides in your womb,” says Amitabh’s character, Ashwatthama, in a scene before he fights Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, and everyone who comes in his way to save her and her baby.

Kamal’s character, Supreme Yaskin, also comments on how man won’t change no matter how many changes he gets. His withdrawn look from the film as a sage is also revealed. The new trailer also shows Prabhas in a new robotic suit, ready to take on the world for his bounty.

About Kalki 2898 AD

In a video played at the pre-release event, Nag explained that the world of Kalki 2898 AD is divided into Kasi, Complex and Shambala. He said, “Ganga is dry and people are struggling. A mega city called Complex has ample resources. The people of Kasi dream to enter Complex but it’s a trap to make them work for it. Shambala, the Shangri La, a mystical world is the place for refugees and rebels, those fighting against the Complex.”