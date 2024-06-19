Vijay Deverakonda takes his parents on their first trip to the US; shows off new look. See pics

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently vacationing in the US with his family. He took to Instagram to share pictures with his parents, Madhavi and Govardhan Rao, and brother Anand Deverakonda. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda says ‘some songs are forever’ after Olympics page uses Geetha Govindam song) Vijay Deverakonda is vacationing in the US with his family.

Vijay Deverakonda in the US

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vijay wrote that this was his parents’ first trip to the US. He wrote, “Taking Mum and Dad on their first trip to the US.” One of the pictures sees him sweetly hugging his father, while the other pictures see them posing for family photos together at home and near the pool.

Last week, Vijay also shared pictures of him meeting fans in the US. He wrote, “My Telugu Prajalaraa (people). My favouritest people. Filled me with joy seeing you all with my family in the US.” Some of the pictures Vijay shared saw him wearing a kurta with a long, intricate jacket on.

Fans were surprised to see Vijay sport a thick beard in his new pictures. One fan wrote, “Beard look is (fire emojis),” while another wrote, “Beard boy is back.” One fan thought Vijay was going for a ‘lumberjack vibe’ writing, “It’s not just the beard! it’s the whole lumberjack vibe.” A lot of fans even left fire and heart emojis in the comments.

Upcoming work

Vijay was last seen in Parasuram Petla’s The Family Star with Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. It was the actor and director’s second film after the highly successful Geetha Govindam, but it failed to make a mark. The film did not receive favourable reviews or performed well at the box office.

Vijay will soon be seen in a film helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, which will see him in a whole new avatar. He is also shooting for a film helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri, apart from one directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. It remains to be seen when these films will be released.