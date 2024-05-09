Vijay Deverakonda birthday special: 5 times the heartthrob got the art of thirst trapping right
On Vijay Deverakonda’s 35th birthday, let’s take a look at times he was too hot to handle for the internet
Apart from being a versatile actor, Vijay Deverakonda is a national heartthrob. No matter what he does, the handsome hunk manages to leave fans swooning— may it be with his onscreen performances or his thirst trap pictures on social media. With his irresistible charm, he even found fans in Bollywood celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Well, as we celebrate his 35th birthday today, let’s look back at times Vijay set the internet on fire with his effortless hotness.
A ‘happy’ New Year indeed
Vijay started 2024 on a sizzling note when he shared a picture of himself in the pool. The sun was shining bright behind him as he smiled down at a bottle, of what looks like champagne, in his hand. In the caption below, the actor wrote: “We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.”
Tempting tank top
The handsome hunk left the internet swooning over him as he smiled at the camera while casually flexing his ripped biceps and collar bones in a sleeveless t-shirt. Along with the snap, Vijay shared, “Just me in a tank top.”
Bed of roses
Vijay sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared this click while promoting his Bollywood debut film Liger (2022). He looked straight into the camera, challenging fans to look away, dressed in nothing but boxing gloves and a bouquet of red roses in his hand. He clearly gave everything to this film
Vijay and Storm
With this snap, Vijay introduced his furry baby Storm, a Siberian Husky, to his millions of fans on social media. The heartthrob looks effortlessly hot as he holds his pet dog in his arms while simultaneously flaunting his chiselled torso
Frisky game of frisbee
This drool-worthy candid click made us wish we were on vacation with The Family Star actor. Vijay looks carefree, happy and super hot as he indulges himself in a game of beach frisbee in Krabi, Thailand
Well, we wish Vijay a very happy birthday as we wait to witness his steamy avatar again, on social media and the silver screen.