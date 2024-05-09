Vijay Deverakonda birthday special: 5 times the heartthrob got the art of thirst trapping right

Apart from being a versatile actor, Vijay Deverakonda is a national heartthrob. No matter what he does, the handsome hunk manages to leave fans swooning— may it be with his onscreen performances or his thirst trap pictures on social media. With his irresistible charm, he even found fans in Bollywood celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Well, as we celebrate his 35th birthday today, let’s look back at times Vijay set the internet on fire with his effortless hotness. Vijay Deverakonda at his hottest

A ‘happy’ New Year indeed

Vijay started 2024 on a sizzling note when he shared a picture of himself in the pool. The sun was shining bright behind him as he smiled down at a bottle, of what looks like champagne, in his hand. In the caption below, the actor wrote: “We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.”

Tempting tank top

The handsome hunk left the internet swooning over him as he smiled at the camera while casually flexing his ripped biceps and collar bones in a sleeveless t-shirt. Along with the snap, Vijay shared, “Just me in a tank top.”

Bed of roses

Vijay sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared this click while promoting his Bollywood debut film Liger (2022). He looked straight into the camera, challenging fans to look away, dressed in nothing but boxing gloves and a bouquet of red roses in his hand. He clearly gave everything to this film

Vijay and Storm

With this snap, Vijay introduced his furry baby Storm, a Siberian Husky, to his millions of fans on social media. The heartthrob looks effortlessly hot as he holds his pet dog in his arms while simultaneously flaunting his chiselled torso

Frisky game of frisbee

This drool-worthy candid click made us wish we were on vacation with The Family Star actor. Vijay looks carefree, happy and super hot as he indulges himself in a game of beach frisbee in Krabi, Thailand

Well, we wish Vijay a very happy birthday as we wait to witness his steamy avatar again, on social media and the silver screen.