Vijay Deverakonda's three upcoming films: Everything you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda turns 35 on May 9, and the makers of his upcoming films gave fans a much-needed update. After his last movie, The Family Star, received mixed reviews, it looks like the actor is gearing up for a comeback with some exciting projects. Here’s everything we know about them. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Decoding the ‘Rowdy’ phenomenon) Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in three films.

#VD12

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, #VD12 will see Vijay play a spy. The period drama’s tagline, “I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed,” hints at what the story would be about. The announcement poster the makers released last year sees the silhouette of a policeman set against fire.

Addressing the time it has taken for them to make the film, the makers wrote, “Although the wait may be a bit longer, we’re committed to delivering nothing but the best.” Shooting for the film is currently taking place in and around Visakhapatnam.

#VD14

Vijay teams up for the second time with Taxiwaala director Rahul Sankrityan for this film. The announcement poster sees an idol in the middle of parched land. “Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes,” reads the caption shared by the makers, with the films tagline reading, “The legend of the cursed land.”

While little is known about his role in the film, it will be set in the 19th century, between 1854-78. Rahul told The Hindu last year that his next movie is set in Rayalaseema. “I am doing a period, a rural drama set against the colonial period. Many instances were unrecorded. Rayalaseema has always been shown to be about factionism; this is folk noir,” he said.

#VD15

Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, #VD15 will see Vijay in an action-packed avatar it looks like. The film’s tagline reads, “The blood on my hands is not of their death.. but of my own rebirth..” The announcement poster sees a bloodied machete and Vijay will undergo a makeover for the rural drama. Even the makers dubbed it a ‘mass incarnation’ hinting that the film will be a masala film.

The film will be a deviation from the norm for director Ravi, who has directed rom-coms like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru and Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam so far. This will also be the first time Vijay plays a rural character or stars in a film like this one.

Note: #VD13 was The Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, starring Mrunal Thakur, which was released in April this year.