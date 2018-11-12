Taxiwaala trailer: Watch out for Vijay Deverakonda’s comic timing in this horror comedy

Vijay Devarakonda starrer Taxiwaala is a horror comedy along the same lines as Nayanthara’s Dora. The starring role in the film will be played by a car, which Vijay believes is haunted by a ghost. The trailer shows how this car changes Vijay’s life for the better and scares the living daylights out of him towards the end. While the set-up of the story does remind us of other car films such as the 2007 thriller Death Proof, or the Disneyed-version Herbie, the lead actor’s comic timing might just make Taxiwaala an enjoyable watch.

In the trailer, Vijay starts off as a young man in search of a job who finds out the hard way that staying employed is tougher than finding a job. He has many complaints about life and it all changes when he becomes a cabbie. His vintage car changes everything and even introduces him to a girl that he later falls in love with.

Things become strange, however, when the car decides to do things on its own. The trailer features shots of skeletal hands, chilling hand prints on the car’s windows and more to tell audience that this is a horror comedy.

Vijay shared this trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Laughs, screams and one bloody fun ride! #Taxiwaala Worldwide in theatres on Nov17! #TaxiwaalaTrailer.” From making videos to songs, Vijay has been promoting his film extensively on social media.

Taxiwaala also features Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in pivotal roles. The film is directed by debutante Rahul Sankrityan and produced by SKN under the banner UV Creations. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy and is slated to release on November 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:43 IST