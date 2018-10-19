Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh to share screen space next, here’s everything you need to know

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in NOTA, has now signed his next film opposite Vada Chennai actor Aishwarya Rajesh. The film will also see Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite play the lead roles opposite Vijay in the film. It will be directed by Kranthi Madhav, who helmed movies such as Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju and Onamalu.

The film will be produced by KA Vallabha and presented by KS Rama Rao under the banner of Creative Commercials Media and Entertainment. Gopi Sundar will compose the music for the film.

Aishwarya Rajesh shared a picture with Vijay on Instagram and wrote, “My first Telugu film alongside @thedeverakonda.” The actor was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. She has previously worked in Bollywood film Daddy and Malayalam film Sakhavu. Aishwarya will next be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production venture Kanaa in which she portrays a cricket player.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Dear Comrade. The film will be directed by Bharat Kamma and is an action drama. He is also looking forward to the release of science fiction film Taxiwaala.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 16:31 IST