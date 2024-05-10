Vijay Deverakonda to play a horseman, village boy in Rahul Sankritiyan's film tentatively titled VD14

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 35 on May 9 and his fans couldn't have asked for a better return gift on the actor's birthday as he announced his second collaboration with director Rahul Sankritriyan. The film, tentatively titled VD14, is expected to go on floors in September. We have learnt that the film's writing is over and has entered the pre-production stage this month. Vijay Deverakonda

Talking to us, Rahul reveals that Vijay for the first time will be seen playing the role of a village boy. The actor has so far always played a city character and will be seen in a new avatar.

"This is a rural character, which people have never seen Vijay in a rural character before. Vijay has done all Urban characters so far. In this, you will see Vijay in a completely new avatar as a rural guy and that too as a Rayalseema guy. Rayalseema is a particular region in Andhra Pradesh, which has some exclusive characteristics to it. Be it the slang or weather conditions, the culture, everything is going to be very different," says Rahul.

The filmmaker further shares that Vijay will play the role of a horseman.

“Particularly through this film, I will present the authentic Rayalseema culture, which I felt that being the guy from the same region. I don't think it has ever been portrayed in films correct aesthetically,” says Rahul, adding that Vijay is currently undergoing hard training. "Be it the slang or body language, he's prepping to get it all right. Just like how we showed in the poster, he is a horseman in the film," he adds.

Vijay was last seen on the big screen in Family Star. Besides VD14, Vijay announced another project on his birthday. He will also be seen in director Ravi Kiran Kola's film, tentatively titled SVC59. He also gave an update about his film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnauri, which is currently being shot in Vishakhapatnam.