Vijay Deverakonda says ‘some songs are forever’ after Olympics page uses Geetha Govindam song
Geetha Govindam's song Inkem Inkem was picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The official Instagram page of the Olympics used a mashup version.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is pumped to see the official Instagram page of the Olympics use a mashup of a song from Geetha Govindam. The actor took to his Instagram to share the video, happy to see the song still be popular. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna calls Animal's Rannvijay a ‘stupid man’ for cheating on his wife, advises women to trust ‘good men’)
Olympics uses Inkem Inkem song
The official account of the Olympics shared a video on Instagram recently, writing, “Who likes the Eiffel Tower’s new look? Paris is getting ready for next month’s Olympic Games.”
The video shows the Eiffel Tower with the Olympics rings as a mashup of Inkem Inkem from Geetha Govindam and Drake’s Hotline Bling plays in the background. Vijay shared the video, writing, “Some songs are forever #GeethaGovindan X Olympics.”
Fans react
Fans of the song were also thrilled to see it featured on the Olympics’ official page. One fan wrote, “We got olympics using a telugu song before GTA 6.” Another commented, “Olympics using geeta govindam song ? Wah!!” Because the song was composed by Gopi Sundar, one fan wrote, “Before malyalis come claim this song I would like to tell them this is a telugu mashup song.” One wrote, “Haha olympics targeting the biggest audience in the world.”
Vijay and Rashmika celebrate milestones
Geetha Govindam is a 2018 film directed by Parasuram Petla. It stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film and its songs were a massive success. Vijay teamed up with Parasuram again for The Family Star but the film failed to make a mark and repeat the success of Geetha Govindam.
Vijay and Rashmika recently also celebrated their 2019 film Dear Comrade, which raked in 400 million views on YouTube. Vijay will soon be seen in a film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, while Rashmika will star in Pushpa 2, Sikandar, Kubera, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chhava.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.