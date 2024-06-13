Rashmika Mandanna calls Animal's Rannvijay a ‘stupid man’ for cheating on his wife, advices women to trust ‘good men’

Rashmika Mandanna often interacts with her fans on social media. The actor has now reacted to a fan comment based on her character Gitanjali from her last release Animal, in which she played the wife of Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay. Even if the fan thought that there is ‘nothing scarier’ than trusting a man, Rashmika corrected them in the comments. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal being called misogynistic: ‘If you enjoyed the film…’) Rashmika Mandanna as Gitanjali in a still from Animal.

What Rashmika commented

On X, a fan posted an edited video from the film Animal, where Rashmika's character is seen suffering after having trusted the man she thought would be loyal to her. The video summarised how Rannvijay had a loyal wife in the form of Geetanjali, yet he fell in love outside marriage, and had a relationship with Triptii Dimri's Zoya in the film. When Geetanjali comes to know about this, it causes her a lot of pain.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The fan shared this video and wrote, “Remember nothing is scarier than trusting a man…” This video caught the attention of Rashmika, who replied: “Correction : trusting a stupid man = scary.. there are a lot of good men also out there.. trusting those men = special. (heart reaction emoticon)”

More details

Earlier, Rashmika had described her character Gitanjali from Animal in a lengthy note, saying: “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out.”

Animal features a lot of violence amid the setup of a gang war. It focuses on a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor, who plays Balbir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor as his son. The film collected above ₹500 crore net in Hindi and alsobecame the second-highest net grossing Hindi film in India.

She will soon be seen in Pushpa: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun. She also has The Girlfriend, Rainbow in Telugu, apart from Chaava in Hindi.