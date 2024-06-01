Triptii Dimri on being the latest actor to join IMDb's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars: ‘The love is deeply gratifying’

Actor Triptii Dimri is the latest actor to feature in the IMDb's list of Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. Reacting to the news, the actor expressed gratitude towards her fans for accepting her with open arms. (Also read: There's nothing more beautiful than a confident woman: Triptii Dimri) Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Happy with the honour

The actor has found new fame after her role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Now, Triptii has ranked No. 15, becoming the newest actor to be featured on the list, by IMDb.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She reacted to the development through a statement, saying, “I am truly honoured to be included on a list that celebrates the most viewed Indian actors of the last decade on IMDb”.

“I applaud IMDb’s dedication to keeping the art of entertainment alive and being the fans’ voice. I made my debut in 2017 with Poster Boys; and though it hasn’t even been a decade since my career began, I am delighted to be the newest addition to the list,” she added.

She is elated with the addition, and hopes to keep getting such support. “The love and support I have received from my fans recently for my movies, including Animal, Qala, and Bulbbul, is deeply gratifying. This recognition is significant to me because it is my fans who, with their immense appreciation, have made this possible,” she shared.

The list

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and Irrfan Khan topped the list of 100 most viewed Indian stars of the last decade globally. The rankings were based on Indian stars who consistently ranked highest on IMDb’s weekly rankings from January 2014 to April 2024. These rankings are based on page views of IMDb’s worldwide visitors.

Aamir Khan is at the sixth position, followed by late Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Triptii, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

More about Triptii Dimri

Following her first film, the actor went on to work in the critically acclaimed Imtiaz Ali-written Laila Majnu. She also started in a string of OTT movies such as Bulbbul and Qala. She recently starred in the box office hit Animal (2023), which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

She will soon star in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024), where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao, and Bad Newz (2024), where she shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dhadak 2.