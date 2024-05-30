Amitabh Bachchan recalls having fun with Abhishek Bachchan during Kajra Re. Fans ask, what about Aishwarya Rai?

Amitabh recalls filming Kajra Re

As Bunty Aur Babli clocked in 19 years this week, Amitabh took to X and reposted a still from Kajra Re, of him, Abhishek and Aishwarya matching their hook steps. He wrote in the caption, “The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love .. and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage (namaste and laughing with tears emojis).”

Amitabh and Abhishek performed on the song at the Filmfare Awards in 2006, and were joined by Aishwarya on the stage too. The internet, thus, wondered why Amitabh didn't mention Aishwarya in his post since she was clearly the highlight of the song. An X user commented, “Sorry to say but Kajra Re was all about Aishwarya. Both of you were just supporting dancers in that song.” Another wrote, “But the credit for its popularity goes not to you but to Aishwarya, because I believe that if only you were there then it would have been popular, but because of Aishwarya it became most popular (smile emoji).”

“Apart from ‘Bhaiyu’, there was ‘Bhaiyi’ in song too. She is the biggest reason for sucess of song. No one watches the song for ‘Bhaiyu’ or ‘Senior Bhaiyu’ in song," read a third comment. “Both you are your son are irrelevant in this song. Without Aishwarya, no one will watch this,” wrote another person on X.

About Bunty Aur Babli

Bunty Aur Babli was produced by Yash Raj Films. It also starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role opposite Abhishek. Varun V Sharma directed the sequel in 2022, starring Rani, Saif Ali Khan (who replaced Abhishek as Bunty), Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, and Pankaj Tripathi, but it bombed at the box office.