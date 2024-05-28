Aishwarya Rai looks stunning as she gets ready in a dressing gown for Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Fans of Aishwarya Rai were in for a treat on Monday as the official Instagram handle of L'Oréal Paris dropped a bunch of black and white pictures of the star getting ready for the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in the new pictures as she sat in the room with her hair and makeup team getting her prepped for the red carpet. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai unfazed by trolling, calls her Cannes Film Festival outfit ‘magical’) Aishwarya Rai made her 21st appearance at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival this year.

Aishwarya's new BTS pics

The official Instagram handle of L'Oréal Paris shared the new pictures of Aishwarya with the caption, “Through the lens of @gregwilliamsphotography, go behind the scenes with the talented @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb as she gets ready to shine and walk her worth on the red carpet.”

In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen a white robe with her hair left untied. In one shot, she is seen applying mascara on her eyes, while in a second picture the star looked directly at the mirror as her makeup designer applied lipstick on her.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new pictures, a fan commented, “She looks breathtaking even while getting ready.” A second fan wrote, “The most beautiful woman in this world.” A comment read, “She's looking so much better in this robe than those 'costumes'.” “Most beautiful eyes,” read another comment.

Aishwarya's red carpet looks at Cannes this year polarized fans and caused a stir on social media. She attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday in a black and gold Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. She made her second appearance at the screening of Kinds of Kindness, where she opted for a silver and blue gown with dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt. Several users criticised the styling after the looks surfaced on social media.

The Cannes veteran walked the red carpet with her right hand in a cast following an injury. Aishwarya reached the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 12-year-old has been accompanying her mother to the film festival for the past few years.