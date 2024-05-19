Aaradhya Bachchan refuses to leave her injured mom Aishwarya Rai's side as they return to Mumbai from Cannes. Watch

After attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival, actor Aishwarya Rai on Saturday returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several pictures and videos of the duo at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai unfazed by trolling, calls her Cannes Film Festival outfit ‘magical’) Aaradhya Bachchan with her mother Aishwarya Rai in Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya return to Mumbai

A video of the mother-daughter duo was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. In the clip, as Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan walked out of the airport, both of them smiled at the paparazzi. Aaradhya walked beside her mother. Before leaving the airport, Aishwarya waved at the paparazzi from her car.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans react to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's video

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Aish looks so beautiful." "She is such a sweet and simple child. Refuses to leave her injured mother," said a person. For the travel day, Aishwarya wore a black outfit under a colourful jacket. Her injured right hand is still in a cast and arm sling. Aaradhya opted for a white and red sweatshirt, denims and shoes.

Aishwarya's outfits at Cannes

Aishwarya recently shared two videos on Instagram from her Cannes red carpet appearance. She posted it with heart emojis. During her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya opted for a gown by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She wore a shimmery blue and silver gown as she walked the red carpet on Friday for the screening of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' latest feature Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone. The actor had a cast on her right hand that she has been wearing for an unspecified injury.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya debuted at the 2024 edition on Thursday with a gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The actor struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet. She was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola’s latest movie Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver.