Aishwarya Rai unfazed by trolling, calls her Cannes Film Festival outfit ‘magical’

Aishwarya Rai is still the queen of Cannes Film Festival but her outfits from this year did not receive unanimous love from fans. Actually, most found the look disappointing, too flamboyant, that did not do justice to her beauty. She was trending on social media for two days with negative reviews of her looks flooding Twitter and Instagram. However, she only has love for her dress. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai exudes elegance with her latest look at Cannes Film Festival. See pics) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film Megalopolis at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP)

Why was she trolled?

Aishwarya attended the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday in a black and gold Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. The gown was made in stiff fabric with puffy white sleeves and a long cape with 'velcro-ed' golden flowers all over. Golden foil details were all over the bodice, too. Fans found the outfit too bulky, too dramatic, and just plain disappointing. Aishwarya still thinks it was ‘magical’.

Her response

In a new interview with Vogue, Aishwarya talked about her day one look: “The look last evening at the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow but to me it was just magical.” Aishwarya also talked about her makeup look for the evening and how all women are iconic in the interview. Watch it here:

People online had some suggestions for Aishwarya. One person wrote, “You should give a chance to other stylists, other than your friends. They are damaging your image at Cannes.” “Girl, they are NOT your friends dressing you in that,” commented another person.

About Cannes Film Festival 2024

Aishwarya is representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. At the internationally recognised festival, several Indian movies and productions will be showcased. The highlight will be filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which has been selected in the Competition section, where it will vie for the top prize, Palme d'Or.

British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh will be showcased at the 77th edition under the Un Certain Regard section, while Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know, a short film by Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) students, has been shortlisted in the La Cinef Competitive section.

Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight will be screened in Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's compelling In Retreat in L’Acid.

A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film Manthan was screened on Friday under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago that features celebrations, restored prints, and documentaries.