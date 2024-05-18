Aishwarya Rai exudes elegance with her latest look at Cannes Film Festival. See pics

Aishwarya Rai has been grabbing attention with her statement outfits on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. After two red-carpet appearances, the actor and global brand ambassador for L'Oreil was seen in a Falguni and Shane Peacock dress in yet another appearance. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria scream on spotting each other at Cannes Fest. Cute moment caught on cam) Aishwarya Rai drops another look at Cannes.

Aishwarya's new look

Aishwarya chose a multi-color Falguni and Shane Peacock coat to pair with her shirt for this look. The actor kept her hair untied and wore huge black sunglasses as she waved at the photographers and smiled. Pictures of her look were uploaded on the fan pages of the actor.

Aishwarya arrived with Aaradhya at Cannes on May 16. The mother-daughter duo received with bouquet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She had her right arm in a sling, sparking concern among fans.

More details

For the Kinds of Kindness premiere at Cannes, Aishwarya chose a silver and blue outfit with dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt. She was also seen meeting up with actor-friend Eva Longoria. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's first look was at the screening of Megalopolis, where she made heads turn in a monochrome gown with gold detailing.

This is Aishwarya's 21st visit at the prestigious international film festival. She has been a regular at the festival ever since she arrived for the premiere of Devdas with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002. For her debut then, she had worn a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery.

Apart from Aishwarya, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari have also been confirmed to attend the festival this year. Indian film All We Imagine as Light is also set to premiere at the festival in the main competition section this year, a feat acheived after three decades.