Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria scream on spotting each other at Cannes fest. Cute moment caught on cam

It's Cannes Film Festival season again, which means another reunion for L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai and Eva Longoria. The actors walked the red carpet together ahead of the premiere of Emma Stone's Kinds of Kindness. Now, we have landed on a sweet video of the two from Friday night's event. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai goes all out with dramatic blue look for second Cannes 2024 appearance. Watch) Eva Longoria and Aishwarya Rai made sure to share the love on the Cannes red carpet.

Aishwarya and Eva take over Cannes

The video, shared on Aishwarya and Eva's fan pages, on social media, shows Eva and her entourage making their way to the red carpet when they spot Aishwarya sitting in her car with her own team. Eva and Aishwarya scream for each other as those around them smile and laugh. Eva rushes to greet Aishwarya inside the car, holds her hand and they talk about catching up. The rest of it is quite inaudible. Watch the video:

However, we can confirm that Aishwarya and Eva did catch up on the red carpet. Eva wore a sizzling white-silver sequinned dress while Aishwarya brought blue feathery fury to the red carpet. They hugged and cuddled for the cameras and struck cute poses together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) pose with US actress, producer, director Eva Longoria as they arrive for the screening of the film Kinds Of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.(AFP)

Aishwarya's Cannes looks

On Thursday, Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis in a black gown by designers Falguni & Shane Peacock. A regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past two decades, Aishwarya struck a pose in the monochrome gown adorned with 3D metallic elements and golden accents while walking the red carpet.

The custom-made creation showcased a corset-inspired silhouette and a floor-sweeping train.

The 50-year-old actor was attending the premiere of Hollywood legend Coppola’s latest movie Megalopolis, starring Adam Driver. Her right hand had a cast, which she has been wearing for an unspecified injury. Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, who has been attending the film gala for the past few years as well, arrived at Cannes on Thursday afternoon.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I and II.