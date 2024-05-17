Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala takes over the red carpet in shimmery jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura. It costs 1.8 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala made a dazzling appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The diva left her fans swooning as she took over the red carpet in a shimmering purple jumpsuit. Sobhita is one of the many Indians representing the country at the prestigious global platform. Ever since the global event kicked off on May 14, fans have been eagerly awaiting Sobhita's red carpet look and we must say she didn't disappoint. The stylish diva also attended the event last year when she dazzled in an ethereal white gown, and this time, she turned heads in a shimmering purple chic jumpsuit showcasing her fashion savvy. Scroll down to know more about appearance. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Decoding Urvashi Rautela's breathtaking red carpet looks; from pink furry ensemble to red shimmer gown ) Sobhita Dhulipala steals the spotlight in a stunning shimmery jumpsuit at Cannes 2024.(Gettyimages)

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns at Cannes in shimmery jumpsuit

Ditching the old-school tradition of hitting the red carpet in a gown, Sobhita went for a contemporary style statement in a jumpsuit. For her first look at the Magnum "Welcome To The Pleasure Express" event at Cannes 2024, Sobhita picked an outfit from the shelves of popular Indian designer Namrata Joshipura. Her gown, in an enchanting shade of purple, featured a plunging v-neckline, a bold cut-out pattern at the midriff and an intricate fringe adorning the bottom. Her outfit has been embellished with dazzling sequin work all over for a glamorous finish.

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles at the Cannes red carpet in a shimmery purple jumpsuit.(Gettyimages)

The fringes attached to the shoulders and extending to the floor added an extra touch of drama. Showcasing the perfect blend of shimmer, sequins and sartorial elegance, her outfit is a true showstopper. If you love Sobhita's look and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got your back. Adding her look to your wardrobe will cost you a whopping ₹1.8 lakh.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Cannes look features a stunning jumpsuit by Namrata Joshipura.(namratajoshipura.com)

In terms of accessories, Sobhita kept it minimal to let her outfit take centre stage and only accessorised her look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings that perfectly complemented her chic look. Her glam make-up included pink shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, smudged kajal, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of glossy nude lipstick. With her curly tresses left open at the side partition and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, she finished off her stunning look.