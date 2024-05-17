Cannes 2024: Decoding Urvashi Rautela's breathtaking red carpet looks; from pink furry ensemble to red shimmer gown

Urvashi Rautela is making quite a buzz in the fashion world with her stunning appearances on the Cannes 2024 red carpet. The stylish diva is a total stunner and is known for her bold and daring looks. Whether it's her crocodile necklace that stole the show at Cannes last year or her Berdie look, where she was literally decked out in a dress full of leaves, Urvashi always manages to grab attention with her awe-inspiring fashion sense. This time is no exception as she takes the red carpet by storm with her breathtaking looks. From pink furry dress to red shimmering gown, let's decode her Cannes 2024 viral looks. Urvashi Rautela making waves at Cannes 2024 with stunning outfits.(Instagram/@urvashirautela)

Decoding Urvashi Rautela's stunning Cannes 2024 red-carpet looks

Bright pink furry ensemble

For the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi chose an exquisite custom-made bright pink ensemble from the shelves of designers Khaled and Marwan. Her stunning fuschia lace gown featured a corset with a unique neckline embellished with pink and silver crystals for a touch of shimmer. The striking thigh-high slit at the side and floor-sweeping train at the back added to the oomph factor. For added drama, she paired it with a ruffled shrug that reminded many netizens of Deepika Padukone's Cannes look. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns on red carpet in dramatic floor-sweeping gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Watch )

She accessorised with matching lace gloves on her hands, diamond bracelets adorning her wrist, diamond drop earrings and a pair of pink stilettos. Her makeup included shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, smudged kajal, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious locks were styled in a mid-parting bun and adorned with a stone-studded statement hairband.

Stunning red shimmer gown

Her second appearance was equally stunning as it screamed sartorial splendour. Exuding glamour and sass, the diva certainly knows her way around the red carpet. Her stunning custom-made gown is from the shelves of designers Khaled and Marwan and comes in a stunning shade of scarlet red. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with intricate red sequin detailing on a contrasting nude base. The figure-hugging silhouette flows to a floor-skimming hem with a subtle train for added drama. The most striking feature of the gown was the luxurious satin voluminous sleeves, which added to its overall elegance.

Keeping her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, she styled her look with a quirky lip-shaped bag embellished with red and silver sequins. Her makeup included red shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened eyebrows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious locks into soft curls, with flicks framing her face beautifully from the front and a section of her hair elegantly tied in the back.