Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns on red carpet in dramatic floor-sweeping gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Watch

Ladies and gentlemen, hold your breath as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at Cannes 2024. The gorgeous Bollywood actress is making her 21st appearance at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. Ever since the red carpet event began on June 14, fashion enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting Aishwarya's arrival, and we must say that she didn't disappoint. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a dramatic floor-sweeping gown for the premiere of Megalopolis. The former Miss World let her show-stopping ensemble speak volumes of sartorial elegance, leaving onlookers swooning with admiration. Her appearance undoubtedly caused a stir in the fashion world. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, donning stylish navy blue trench coat worth ₹64k. Watch ) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2024 in a custom black and white gown adorned with stunning gold details.(Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes red-carpet

The Cannes veteran set the red carpet ablaze as she arrived in an enchanting black and white gown that perfectly combined different elements. Looking ethereal in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture, Aishwarya had a golden moment on the red carpet. Her breathtaking gown showcased the perfect combination of black and white and was meticulously crafted with exquisite hand-beaten molten gold flowers and plates, making it a true work of art.

Decoding Aishwarya's Cannes look

Her show-stopping gown featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, bodycon fit and striking fishtail hemline. However, what really took her look to new heights were the dazzling gold embellishments that adorned her gown and added a touch of oomph. To further enhance her look, she paired it with oversized white puff sleeves and an attached train at the back that was adorned with enchanting golden molten flowers, adding an extra touch of drama and demonstrating fashion sophistication.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Akshay Tyagi, Aishwarya kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine and styled her look with just a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, a statement ring adorning her finger and a pair of high heels. Her glam make-up look included smoky eyeshadow, smudged winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks styled in soft curls and tied up in a centre-part half updo hairstyle, she finished off her ethereal red carpet look.