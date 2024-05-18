Emma Stone dances on Cannes red carpet, makes funny faces as her Kinds of Kindness gets a standing ovation

Emma Stone was a ray of sunshine on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of her film, Kinds of Kindness on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival. Emma, dressed in a shimmery rust dress with a plunging neckline, danced on the red carpet, grooved to music and even made some funny faces as the cast and crew got a standing ovation after the screening. (Also read: Kinds of Kindness premieres at Cannes 2024: Emma Stone leads cast on the red carpet) Emma Stone arrives for the screening of the film Kinds Of Kindness.(AFP)

Emma's antics

Videos from her red carpet appearance show her mingling with her Kinds of Kindness co-stars and director Yorgos Lanthimos. She sang along to Brand New Bi**h by Cobrah as the cast came together to pose for picture atop the theatre steps. She was clearly having a good time.

Another video from inside the theatre showed Emma making funny faces as everyone applauded her performance. Watch it here:

Kinds of Kindness

When not minting meme material, Emma is often found collaborating with Yorgos. This marks their third movie after The Favorite and Poor Things, latter of which earned Emma her second Best Actress Oscar.

Kinds of Kindness is called a triptych, in which the same cast of actors recount three separate stories. It was filmed as the Greek filmmaker put the final touches to his feminist Frankenstein remake Poor Things.

Its occasionally repulsive scenes are balanced by dark humour, notably Willem Dafoe as a creepy guru in an orange speedo and one very shocking home movie that got big laughs at Cannes screenings.

"I thought it was funny and Emma thought it was funny, but we didn't know if people are going to find it funny," Lanthimos said before the premiere. In early reviews, the Guardian called it a "macabre, absurdist triptych", while Variety called it a "quizzical concoction bound to baffle and delight". Lanthimos said that, as trust grows between him and Stone, the duo has become "more bold and more brave".