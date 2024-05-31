As Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal pictures go viral, a look at his 5 iconic movie looks

Ranbir Kapoor’s blood-drenched pictures from Animal sets are making rounds on social media. Hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared the pictures on his Instagram handle, recollecting the effort and creativity which went into finalising the hairstyle of Ranbir’s character Aziz in the film. Ranbir’s gruesome look in Animal has left fans stunned. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's hair evolution: Check out 8 of her iconic hairstyles through the years) Ranbir Kapoor and his characters Aziz, Sid and Ved

The 41-year-old actor has always been known as a dedicated actor, almost always becoming one with the character he plays. In his acting career, he has donned several looks, which went on to become some of the biggest Bollywood pop culture moments. His versatile roles have always been impressive, be it as a next-door boy or a heartbroken rockstar. Ranbir aces every look.

Let’s revisit some of the iconic looks by Ranbir Kapoor:

Sid, Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Ranbir portrayed the role of Siddhart Mehra in Wake Up Sid, a rich, spoilt man-child. The journey of undergoing personal development and transformation in the movie touched many hearts. Sid’s messy short hair, graphic tees, loose jeans, and over-ear headphones became a fashion sensation among young men. His casual boyish looks were relatable and essayed an innocence rarely seen in Bollywood.

Ved,Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha (2015)

Ved in Tamasha was one of Ranbir Kapoor's most nuanced performances. Fans watched Tamasha more than once to truly grasp the complexity of his character. To evoke a sense of maturity in his pursuit of self-discovery, Ved was seen mostly in layered clothing, scarves, and earthly tones. As Don in Corsica, he had a carefree personality, sporting an undercut with funky spikes. When he came back to India to return to his monotonous life as Ved, he developed a more serious look, with a French beard and simple shirts.

Janardan/Jordan, Rockstar

Nargis Fakri and Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar (2011).

Going from a shy college student to a heartbroken rockstar, Ranbir’s character was one of his best characters. Imtiaz Ali ensured Janardan’s gullible beginnings showed prominently with his school-boyish haircut, half-sleeves sweater, and sports shoes. His dramatic change into a rebel, from Janardan to Jordan, after a heartbreak, showed in his clothes as well. He started wearing harem pants and grew out his hair and beard. There’s a sense of recklessness in his clothing towards the end, a mismatched aesthetic, as if he put together his outfit with much indifference for himself. In the song Nadaan Parinde, his troubled expressions were paired with an army jacket and a cap.

This film was also groundbreaking for Ranbir Kapoor, as before this, he stuck to only ‘boy-next-door’ roles. Rockstar helped him to experiment and take on bolder roles in the future.

Sanjay Dutt, Sanju

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju (2018).

The brawny biceps and toned waist with the OG mullet look is one for the books! Ranbir Kapoor’s remarkable transformation for Sanju was mind blowing. He nailed Sanju Baba’s signature voice and his popular 90s look. According to reports, he had to sit in the makeup chair for over eight hours to perfect the Sanju look. The actor had to ace multiple looks for this movie.

Replicating Sanjay Dutt’s look was no easy feat as Ranbir had to undergo rigorous physical training to transform his body. In an interview with GQ, he opened up about the strict regimen he was put on for the body transformation. "Since I was playing Sanjay Dutt, I had to physically look like him. My trainer would make me do odd things, like wake up at 3 am and have a milkshake and have eight meals in a day. So I was quite miserable." It speaks volumes about his dedication to his characters.

Ranbir Kapoor, last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed Animal, has an array of projects lined up. He will be seen in the upcoming movies Ramayan, Love and War, Animal Park, and Brahmastra 2 and 3.