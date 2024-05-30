Ranbir Kapoor covered in blood in unseen photos from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal shoot. See pics

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal was released in December of last year. The film received polarising reviews but made waves at the box office. Now, hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share unseen pictures of Ranbir as Aziz from Animal. (Also Read: Nargis Fakhri thinks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's female characters in Animal were well drafted: 'They had the juiciest parts') Ranbir Kapoor's Aziz was introduced at the end of Animal.

Ranbir as Aziz

Ranbir played Ranvijay Singh in the film, but by the end of it, it was revealed that Aziz went through a face transplant to look exactly like him. The ending scenes showed how unhinged and violent Aziz was, setting up for a sequel titled Animal Park. Sharing pictures of Ranbir rocking the short hairstyle, covered in blood and smoking a cigarette, Aalim talked about his experience while shooting the film.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He wrote, “These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes.” He also shared that he clicked Ranbir’s pictures at the end of shoot because the photographer had left for the day, “The looks of the film is gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting Next to me after he finished the shot I requested him to allow me to click few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency.”

He also shared that a lot of ‘homework’ had to be done to show Ranbir as a teenager in the film. Aalim wrote, “Lot of homework was done make the teenage Ranvijay character look fresh and yet to have that aggression of a character he is playing in the movie. I collected lot of pictures of Ranbir’s when he was 16-17 years old… We wanted to created the same fullness,texture and health in the hair that a teenage boy usually possess.”

Fans react

Fans took to the comments section after he shared the pictures, writing how they can’t wait for the sequel of Animal. One wrote, “Whoa (fire emojis) Waiting for Animal Park!!” Another commented, “Animal Park gonna be (fire).” Another was impressed both by Ranbir and Aalim, writing, “Omg you can see he is lost in the character !! The cold blooded gaze !! Aalim Bhai these are awesome pictures, u definitely captured Aziz and ranbir.”

Upcoming work

Apart from Animal Park, Ranbir will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.