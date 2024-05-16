Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not okay with memes on his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, reacts to much: Bhushan Kumar

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is still a topic of discussion among fans and many in the industry, even months after its release. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer went on to become a blockbuster, even after it was slammed for promoting male toxicity. Now, speaking with Zoom, Animal's producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed that Sandeep is ‘not okay’ with the memes and the criticism that the film receives. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap on defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and every action movie looks fake now’) Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

What Bhushan said

During the interview, when Bhushan was asked whether he is okay with the memes and the social media reactions that surfaced after the release of Animal, he said in response, “Absolutely! Sometimes my director is not [okay], he replies too much and I keep explaining to him, ‘Don’t bother. It's benefitting our film only.' See all said and done, it has become a cult film. Everybody is waiting for part 2. We've done ₹900 crores of gross all over the world, so it's humungous. People want to talk, let them talk; that doesn't bother us.”

About Animal

Animal was criticised for its depiction of misogyny. Earlier in an interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep had said that only 15-20 jokers find the element of misogyny in his films, and that the dissection has become ‘too toxic.’

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. It has Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in the works.