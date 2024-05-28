 Imran Khan says constant comparison with Ranbir Kapoor left ‘bitter aftertaste’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Imran Khan says constant comparison with Ranbir Kapoor left ‘bitter aftertaste’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 28, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor marked their acting debuts around the same time in the industry. Check out what Imran said about the media scrutiny.

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were the heartthrobs of the nation when they marked their debut in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Saawariya respectively. They also appeared in the talk show Koffee with Karan and hosted award ceremonies together. In a new interview with India Today, Imran is opening up about the intense scrutiny of the media that pitted them against each other. (Also read: Imran Khan finally opens up about the reason why he separated from Avantika: ‘I was dealing with all of this baggage…’)

Imran Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at a film premiere.
Imran Khan with Ranbir Kapoor at a film premiere.

What Imran said

In the interview, Imran said, “It’s unfortunate that it would always leave a very unpleasant aftertaste because that’s not how I viewed it and from my conversations with Ranbir back then, he never got into that thing either.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

‘Listen, aisa aisa hua hai…’

He further continued, “My recollection of him is that he took the craft very seriously. He is a cinephile. And he was also not engaging in that thing. This is the spicy stuff that they like to talk about in the gossip magazines so it leaves an unpleasant aftertaste but if neither of us are buying into it, then it doesn’t come into that part. I recall here and there a couple of particularly ugly things would come out and we would always make it a point to kind of reach out and say ‘Listen, aisa aisa hua hai [this has happened], are we cool?'”

Earlier this month, Imran had clarified that his reason for saying no to an espionage series is being misconstrued as critique for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was a crime action drama that emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2023 despite being labelled as misogynistic and brutally violent by a section of viewers and critics.

Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Imran Khan says constant comparison with Ranbir Kapoor left ‘bitter aftertaste’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On