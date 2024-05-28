Imran Khan finally opens up about the reason why he separated from Avantika: ‘I was dealing with all of this baggage…’

Imran Khan has opened up about the reason why he separated from ex-wife Avantika Malik. In a new interview with India Today, the actor shared that he does not want to add anything more to fuel more gossip to the matter but he was ‘dealing’ with internal struggle and that did not help in sustaining his relationship. (Also read: Imran Khan confirms he's divorced from Avantika, says new girlfriend Lekha Washington isn't a ‘homewrecker’) Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011.

What Imran said

In the interview, Imran said, “Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and all my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He further continued, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

More details

Avantika tied the knot with Imran in the year 2011. They became parents to a daughter, Imara. However, the rumours of their separation began around 2019. Neither Imran nor Avantika had commented about it. However, Avantika had hinted at separation rumours through her social media posts. In 2021, she had shared a post about feeling 'stuck' and finding comfort in 'darkest nights'. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Imran Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, alongside Genelia D'Souza. Imran's last release was Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. The film did not work at the box office. Imran had revealed that his comeback- a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned.