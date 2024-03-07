Imran Khan confirms he's divorced from Avantika, says new girlfriend Lekha Washington isn't a ‘homewrecker’

Ending years of speculation, actor Imran Khan has confirmed that he is indeed divorced from Avantika Malik. He said in a new interview to Vogue India that they split in 2019. He also admitted dating Lekha Washington. (Also read: Imran Khan moved out of bungalow, sold Ferrari, left films to fix himself: Wanted to be best version of myself for Imara) Imran Khan has finally opened up about his relationship status. He divorced Avantika (R) in 2019 and is now dating Lekha Washington (L).

Imran confirms divorce

Speaking in the interview, Imran said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Imran also addressed negative comments about Lekha on the social media. “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.” He added, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”

About Avantika and Imran

Avantika tied the knot with Imran in 2011. They are parents to a daughter, Imara. Rumours of their separation began in 2019 but neither Imran nor Avantika commented about it. Last year, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go separate ways.

Previously too, Avantika has shared posts on Instagram hinting at her personal life. In 2021, she had shared a post about feeling 'stuck' and finding comfort in 'darkest nights'. In 2020, Avantika had reposted a message about marriage and divorce, and called it a ‘truth bomb’. In another old post, she had written that she was 'healing'.

When separation rumours about Imran and Avantika first began in 2019, Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the reports. She had told In.com, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.”

Imran and Lekha recently attended his cousin Ira Khan's wedding together.