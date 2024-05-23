Imran Khan breaks silence on his statement being misunderstood as critique for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'I would never'

Imran Khan is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood and his fans are excited about his return to the silver-screen. Off lately, the actor has opened up about his rough phase and views on cinema in a series of interviews. Imran, in an interview with Zoom TV, has clarified that his reason for saying no to an espionage series is being misconstrued as critique for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. (Also read: 8 things Imran Khan said about his mental health, depression and comeback) Imran Khan clarified his statement being misunderstood for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Imran says he would never criticise a film in public

Denying the link to Animal when he spoke of his reservations on glamourising violence, Imran said, “I was talking about a role that I was offered. People like to take these things and make it about something else. I would never critique another person's film in public. I consider that disrespectful. I have been raised in such a way that I would praise in public and criticise in private. If you have to criticise to a person, do it on a private level.”

He further added, “Frankly, I was addressing the fact that last year I had entered conversations with Abbas Tyerwala to act in a show he was making. It was set in the backdrop of espionage. Ultimately, the show fell but I was addressing my part in it. My character was a spy, an action guy. It had a lot of violence and I was not wanting to play that kind of a role. the development of the show ceased later though.”

Imran Khan on rejecting Abbas Tyerwala's spy-thriller

Imran, in his previous interview with Film Companion had said that he rejected Abbas Tyerwala's spy series because he did not want to portray a person who solves problems with a gun. He opined, “There is glamourisation and a fetishisation, sexualisation, of violence that makes me uncomfortable.” Imran Khan made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.