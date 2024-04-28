 Imran Khan to make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Imran Khan to make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 28, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Imran had revealed that his comeback- a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned.

Imran Khan has been considering making his comeback to acting for a while. The actor seems to have found his calling in a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan. As per a new report by Peeping Moon, the actor will make his comeback with a comedy film titled Happy Patel. (Also read: Imran Khan is glad his spy series with Hotstar got canned: ‘Don’t want to play a guy who solves problems with a gun')

Imran Khan has finally found a project to make his comeback with.
Imran Khan has finally found a project to make his comeback with.

Imran gets his comeback

As per the report, a source added: "Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Shooting has already commenced in Goa.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The report also added that Happy Patel will mark the directorial debut of Vir Das. Imran and Vir had co-starred in Delhi Belly, which was also produced by Aamir Khan.

More details

Imran was supposed to mark his comeback with a spy series with Disney plus Hotstar, where he was slated to essay the role of an intelligence officer. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was making the series, but the project was discarded after Hotstar's Jio takeover last year. In a recent interview with Film Companion, he addressed the issue and said: “All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He made his onscreen debut when played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 rom com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti which starred Kangana Ranaut and released in 2015.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Imran Khan to make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On