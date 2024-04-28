Imran Khan to make his comeback with this comedy film, to be produced by Aamir Khan: Report

Imran Khan has been considering making his comeback to acting for a while. The actor seems to have found his calling in a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan. As per a new report by Peeping Moon, the actor will make his comeback with a comedy film titled Happy Patel. (Also read: Imran Khan is glad his spy series with Hotstar got canned: ‘Don’t want to play a guy who solves problems with a gun') Imran Khan has finally found a project to make his comeback with.

Imran gets his comeback

As per the report, a source added: "Imran has finally locked in his comeback project, nearly eight months after he hinted at the possibility of returning to movies last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in a quirky comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Shooting has already commenced in Goa.”

The report also added that Happy Patel will mark the directorial debut of Vir Das. Imran and Vir had co-starred in Delhi Belly, which was also produced by Aamir Khan.

More details

Imran was supposed to mark his comeback with a spy series with Disney plus Hotstar, where he was slated to essay the role of an intelligence officer. Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala was making the series, but the project was discarded after Hotstar's Jio takeover last year. In a recent interview with Film Companion, he addressed the issue and said: “All things said and done, I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He made his onscreen debut when played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 rom com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti which starred Kangana Ranaut and released in 2015.