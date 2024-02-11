Imran Khan recalls unusual encounter with a fan in London, who asked him to park her car

Actor Imran Khan is back. After years away from limelight, Imran turned cover star for Vogue India, and during his recent interview with the magazine, Imran recalled a fan encounter he had in London. The actor revealed a woman asked him to park her car, without recognising who he was. While Imran carried out the task, another woman, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car recognised him. Also read: Imran Khan moved out of bungalow, sold Ferrari, left films to fix himself Imran Khan spoke about a 'memorable encounter' with a fan in London.

Imran Khan recalls how a fan asked him for help

When asked about his 'most memorable encounter with a fan, Imran Khan said, “I was walking down a street in London and I could see this car going back and forth and back and forth, trying to parallel park. Door opens and this girl charges out, 'Can you please help me park my car?’ I take the keys from her and as I am getting in, there is another girl in the passenger seat, who gets out. All of that is happening while I back the car into its spot and I get out and she’s like ‘Thank you. Thank you… are you?’ and I said, ‘Yes’ and she goes, ‘Oh my God, oh my God it’s you’.”

Imran Khan's low phase

In his cover interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan also revealed selling his car and bungalow to ‘fix’ himself for his daughter, Imara, whom he shares with ex-wife Avantika Malik. Imran recalled hitting a rough patch in his life back in 2016, which is why he decided to quit acting.

Imran said during the interview, "I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it. I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

