Imran Khan reveals if he is considering Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel for his comeback

Imran Khan will be marking his comeback in Bollywood, but we don't know when. Amid the suspense, he spoke to Vogue India and opened up about the idea of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na 2. The film marks Imran's entry in Bollywood alongside Genelia D'Souza. Also read: Imran Khan moved out of bungalow, sold Ferrari, left films to fix himself Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na stars Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza.

Imran Khan on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel

When asked if he would like to build his comeback around the sequel of his hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran said, "Jaane Tu was the story of so many people. But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.”

He also shared an anecdote from the film and revealed, "There’s this scene in the beginning where all of us gather for Aditi’s cat’s funeral and when I crouch to give my eulogy, my knee makes this cracking sound. They didn’t edit it out and if you turn up the volume, you can hear it. It’s gotten worse with age. Do yoga, kids.”

Imran Khan in Bollywood

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. He debuted as a child artist and played the childhood version of Aamir in the latter's iconic films, including Mansoor Khan's 1988 romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and his 1992 campus caper Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which launched him as the quintessential rom-com hero.

Imran Khan's film journey

Imran appeared in films, such as Punit Malhotra's I Hate Luv Storys opposite Sonam Kapoor, Danish Aslam's Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone, Ali Abbas Zafar's Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif, Shakun Batra's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola opposite Anushka Sharma, and Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

His last film is Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut. It's been nine years since he disappeared from the limelight. He said he hit a low phase in 2016 after Katti Batti flopped.

